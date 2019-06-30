Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MPAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Motorcar Parts of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $347.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Motorcar Parts of America has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.69.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $132.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 410.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

