MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products. Its products include containerboards, sack kraft papers, speciality kraft papers, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, office and printing papers and graphic printing papers as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates and high-barrier films. The company operates primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America and South Africa. Mondi plc is based in Addlestone, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MONDI PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of MONDI PLC/ADR stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

