Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. The company also offers commercial equipment leasing services which provided through Heartland Business Credit and multi-family and healthcare facility FHA financing is provided through Love Funding, Midland’s non-bank subsidiaries. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 16.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 12,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $342,027.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $239,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,004. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 73,150.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

