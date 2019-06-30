Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Up 9.8% in June

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 target price on Middlefield Banc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director Darryl E. Mast bought 1,000 shares of Middlefield Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.65 per share, with a total value of $39,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,200 shares of company stock worth $87,318. 6.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBCN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Middlefield Banc by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 104,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBCN traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.00. The stock had a trading volume of 361,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $52.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.83.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

