MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Bank of America

MERCK KGAA/S (OTCMKTS:MKKGY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MKKGY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of MERCK KGAA/S in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get MERCK KGAA/S alerts:

Shares of MKKGY opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47. MERCK KGAA/S has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $23.13.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK KGAA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK KGAA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.