MC Mining (LON:MCM) Price Target Raised to GBX 69

MC Mining (LON:MCM) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 69 ($0.90) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MCM stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.55. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96.

Get MC Mining alerts:

MC Mining Company Profile

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MC Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MC Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.