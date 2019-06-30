MC Mining (LON:MCM) Price Target Raised to GBX 69

MC Mining (LON:MCM) had its price target increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 69 ($0.90) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
MCM stock opened at GBX 43 ($0.56) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 44.55. MC Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16 ($0.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.92 ($0.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.58 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96.
MC Mining Company Profile
