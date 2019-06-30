MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,543,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 11,798,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 752,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.

MBI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Get MBIA alerts:

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 73.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 278,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,383 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 118,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 59,057 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.