MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,543,400 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 11,798,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 752,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.7 days.
MBI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $839.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.36. MBIA has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $11.62.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter. MBIA had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 73.92%.
MBIA Company Profile
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
