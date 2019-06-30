Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI)

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVSI opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Envision Solar International has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Envision Solar International (NASDAQ:EVSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter.

Envision Solar International, Inc, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

