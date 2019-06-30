Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Matinas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

MTNB opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.50.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

In other Matinas BioPharma news, Director Adam K. Stern purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $75,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 187,487 shares of company stock valued at $167,290.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 116,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

