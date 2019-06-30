Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,324,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 15,419,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.9 days. Approximately 14.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MGY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,588,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $218.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 449.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

