Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Short Interest Up 5.8% in June

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,233,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 2,111,800 shares. Currently, 26.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDGL traded up $4.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.81. 332,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,289. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $315.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $143.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

