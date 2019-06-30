M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “M/I Homes is one of nation’s leading builders of single family homes. M/I Homes have established an exemplary reputation based on a strong commitment to superior customer service, innovative design, quality construction and premium locations. M/I Homes serve a broad segment of the housing market including first-time, move-up, luxury and empty nester buyers. M/I Homes design, market, construct and sell single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, moveup, empty-nester and luxury buyers. The company have homebuilding operations in Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Tampa, Orlando and Palm Beach County, Florida; Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina; Virginia and Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, M/I Homes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

M/I Homes stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $786.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.34. M/I Homes has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.56 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.64%. M/I Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,070,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,318,000 after buying an additional 229,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in M/I Homes by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 133,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 1,252.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 137,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 127,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

