Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LMNX. ValuEngine cut shares of Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Luminex has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ LMNX opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.33 million, a P/E ratio of 121.41, a PEG ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17. Luminex has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). Luminex had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Luminex by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Luminex by 3,439.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 190,151 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Luminex by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,006,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,162,000. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

