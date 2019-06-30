Liberum Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Staffline Group (LON:STAF)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Staffline Group (LON:STAF) in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Staffline Group in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of STAF stock opened at GBX 118.80 ($1.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. Staffline Group has a twelve month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,360 ($17.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 318.77.

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services to industry; and services in the welfare to work arena and skills training in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and PeoplePlus. It provides labor solutions to the agriculture, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors under the Staffline OnSite, Select Appointments, Staffline Express, Driving Plus, Staffline Agriculture, Brightwork, and Diamond Recruitment brand names; and employability, skills, and well-being services to central and local government, and commercial customers under the PeoplePlus brand.

