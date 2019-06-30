Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.50.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $84.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $384.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 20.68%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at $9,552,597.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth $875,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 484,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,372,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.