KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 394.01 and a quick ratio of 394.01.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $64.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 210.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 259.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 773.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.