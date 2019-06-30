Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Kimco Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 77.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.7%.

NYSE KIM opened at $18.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.57. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.49 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.40%. Kimco Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James downgraded Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $63,679.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,317.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

