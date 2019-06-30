Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) a €35.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Osram Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Osram Licht and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.33 ($41.09).

Osram Licht stock opened at €28.96 ($33.67) on Thursday. Osram Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($63.72) and a one year high of €79.42 ($92.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €27.28.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

