Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMT. Barclays raised shares of Kennametal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kennametal and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.38.

KMT stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.27 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence W. Stranghoener sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $223,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,933.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 45.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 31,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 20.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,622,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,622,000 after purchasing an additional 945,630 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 65.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 26.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 236,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

