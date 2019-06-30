JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Just Eat (LON:JE) Target Price to GBX 600

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Just Eat from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 870 ($11.37) target price on shares of Just Eat and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.49).

Shares of Just Eat stock opened at GBX 625 ($8.17) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 622.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 51.65. Just Eat has a 12 month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

