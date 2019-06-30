JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

