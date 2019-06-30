JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Telkom SA Ltd ADS stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Telkom SA Ltd ADS has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Telkom SA Ltd ADS’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

Telkom SA Ltd ADS Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following business units: Openserve, Telkom Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Yellow Pages. The Openserve business unit includes broadband solutions, optical and carrier solutions, enterprise solutions; and interconnect-based services connecting South Africa to the world.

