Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Update

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,600 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 684,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Jianpu Technology stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 812,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,912. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.42. Jianpu Technology has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Jianpu Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jianpu Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,719,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,264 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 6,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,629 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Jianpu Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,451,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,334,000 after acquiring an additional 128,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine lowered Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jianpu Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.