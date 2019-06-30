Jean George Sells 37,500 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) Director Jean George sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jean George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jean George sold 25,688 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,942.08.

Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 19.26 and a current ratio of 19.26. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.53.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 965.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on XLRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 435,414 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.6% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 383,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 377,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

