Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Update

Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,509,100 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 8,158,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Macquarie lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1,046.4% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $21.40. 10,015,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,634. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.74. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.35.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.37 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

