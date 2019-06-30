J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report $2.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J C Penney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.65 billion. J C Penney reported sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year sales of $11.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.09 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J C Penney.

Get J C Penney alerts:

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The department store operator reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. J C Penney’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $1.00 price target on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 223,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in J C Penney by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in J C Penney by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 8,807,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07. J C Penney has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $361.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J C Penney (JCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.