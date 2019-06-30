IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IPSEN S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of IPSEN S A/S stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16. IPSEN S A/S has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.38.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

