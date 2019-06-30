Intel Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

INTC opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.67. Intel has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 25,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,384,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $400,062.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $3,861,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,946,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,357 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 358,346,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,946,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,357 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,959,006 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,171,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,740,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,167,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,417,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $723,526,000 after acquiring an additional 824,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.