Insider Selling: RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Major Shareholder Sells $8,587,500.00 in Stock

RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $8,587,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,612,387 shares in the company, valued at $550,309,155.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $11,882,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 200,000 shares of RealPage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $11,980,000.00.

NASDAQ RP opened at $58.85 on Friday. RealPage Inc has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. RealPage had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RP. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RP. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in RealPage by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,749,074 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,565 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,700,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,190,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in RealPage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

