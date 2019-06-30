Insider Selling: PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Insider Sells $600,400.00 in Stock

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $600,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $549,200.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $563,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $615,400.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $621,200.00.

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. PetIQ Inc has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $43.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.88.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. PetIQ had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.03 million. Equities analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on PetIQ from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PetIQ in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 20.0% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 115.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 947,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after acquiring an additional 507,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

