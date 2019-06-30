Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells 258 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Yongsam Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,371 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $345,928.90.
- On Tuesday, June 18th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,728 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $398,233.44.
- On Thursday, June 20th, Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,324,531.00.
NASDAQ:MASI opened at $148.82 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $96.14 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,622,000 after buying an additional 587,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $53,357,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $51,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $31,807,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 131.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 234,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.
