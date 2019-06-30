Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Sells 258 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) EVP Yongsam Lee sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $37,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,736 shares in the company, valued at $10,691,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Yongsam Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,371 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $345,928.90.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Yongsam Lee sold 2,728 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $398,233.44.

On Thursday, June 20th, Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of Masimo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total transaction of $1,324,531.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $148.82 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $96.14 and a 12 month high of $148.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,889,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $417,622,000 after buying an additional 587,587 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $53,357,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $51,470,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth $31,807,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 131.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 412,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,105,000 after buying an additional 234,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MASI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

