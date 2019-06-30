Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Director Sells $236,375.00 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $236,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $60.67 and a 1-year high of $126.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

