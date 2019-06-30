Insider Buying: Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) Insider Purchases 7,000 Shares of Stock

Drax Group Plc (LON:DRX) insider John Baxter purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £18,830 ($24,604.73).

LON DRX opened at GBX 260.20 ($3.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 301.56. Drax Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 259.80 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 432.40 ($5.65). The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 53.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. HSBC downgraded Drax Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target (down from GBX 420 ($5.49)) on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Drax Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Drax Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 362.43 ($4.74).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

