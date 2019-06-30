Insider Buying: Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Chairman Acquires $90,000.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) Chairman Michael Huseby bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BNED opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $159.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.87.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.94). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Barnes & Noble Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 280,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 225,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 548.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 310,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

BNED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

