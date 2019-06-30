Insider Buying: AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Major Shareholder Buys 44,000 Shares of Stock

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.52 per share, with a total value of $418,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Armistice Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMAG Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 25th, Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 259,016 shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $2,224,947.44.

AMAG opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.83. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $75.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,506,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,924 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 250,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 141,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on AMAG shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.