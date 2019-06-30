Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Short Interest Up 5.7% in June

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,200 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 396,500 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inpixon stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.72% of Inpixon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 481,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70. Inpixon has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 265.29% and a negative net margin of 578.21%. The business had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter.

Inpixon Company Profile

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment offers various products and services, which are delivered on premise or in the Cloud, as well as hosted Software-as-a-Service based solutions.

