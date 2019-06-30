Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

IIPR has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.25.

IIPR stock opened at $123.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $137.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 209.93 and a current ratio of 209.93.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.10%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,123,632.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Wolfe sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $283,140.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,144.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

