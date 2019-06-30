Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.67.
INFI stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
