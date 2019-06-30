Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.67.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

INFI stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.54. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 127,670 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 418,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 35,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 34,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.