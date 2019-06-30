Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Lowered to Sell at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Northcoast Research currently has $121.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup set a $161.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.41.

ITW stock opened at $150.81 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $117.75 and a 52 week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 72.74%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

In related news, VP Randall J. Scheuneman sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $2,242,188.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,122.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 14,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.55, for a total transaction of $2,199,296.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,767.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

