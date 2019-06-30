Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Update

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,643,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 15th total of 3,250,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 475,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $76.13 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $63.45 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 28th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $382,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $150,213.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,596 shares of company stock worth $818,250. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 215.6% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,486,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,470,000 after buying an additional 1,698,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,624,000 after buying an additional 51,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 107,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 707,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,853,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 665,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,988,000 after buying an additional 455,610 shares during the period. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on H shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.25.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

