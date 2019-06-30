HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HVBC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. 254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562. The firm has a market cap of $34.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.22%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of HV Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

