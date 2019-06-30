HSBC Analysts Give Continental (ETR:CON) a €145.00 Price Target

HSBC set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($138.37) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €156.78 ($182.30).

Continental stock opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a twelve month high of €211.00 ($245.35). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €126.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

