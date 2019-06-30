Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) will report sales of $241.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.10 million to $252.36 million. Horizon Global posted sales of $233.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Global will report full year sales of $881.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $869.90 million to $893.07 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $909.88 million, with estimates ranging from $886.90 million to $932.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Horizon Global.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Horizon Global had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a negative return on equity of 731.99%. The business had revenue of $209.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.75 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of Horizon Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,116.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $110,150. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZN traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $3.59. 120,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,724. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.86. Horizon Global has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $8.50.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

