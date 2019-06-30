Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Receives $45.02 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.02.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $200,298.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 693,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Hologic by 17.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 28,706 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 190,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 21.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 6,106,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,409. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $37.47 and a fifty-two week high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Hologic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $818.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.