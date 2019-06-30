Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Short Interest Up 12.9% in June

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 402,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

NYSE:HIL opened at $2.70 on Friday. Hill International has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James M. Chadwick acquired 225,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $516,580.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Chadwick acquired 83,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $214,952.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 898,879 shares of company stock worth $2,246,105 in the last three months. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

