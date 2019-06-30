Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 7.2% in June

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of HESM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 117,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hess Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Hess Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 988,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 274,810 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 225,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

