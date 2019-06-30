Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $48.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 24,851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 324,256 shares.The stock last traded at $44.93 and had previously closed at $44.09.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MLHR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,703.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $122,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,781.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 110,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 52,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Herman Miller, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

