Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Herman Miller from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

MLHR stock opened at $44.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $45.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.86.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $122,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,781.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

