Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Heineken from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heineken presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

HEINY stock opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.55. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.76 and a 52-week high of $56.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

