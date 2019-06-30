Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report sales of $150.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.00 million to $162.64 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $155.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $587.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $560.46 million to $636.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $605.32 million, with estimates ranging from $570.43 million to $686.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Heartland Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Heartland Express stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,963. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.