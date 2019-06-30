Head-To-Head Review: Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) vs. Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP)

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Corecivic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Ashford Hospitality Prime pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Corecivic pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ashford Hospitality Prime has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

80.7% of Corecivic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Corecivic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of Ashford Hospitality Prime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corecivic and Ashford Hospitality Prime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corecivic 9.09% 12.72% 5.06% Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corecivic and Ashford Hospitality Prime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corecivic $1.84 billion 1.35 $159.21 million $2.31 8.99 Ashford Hospitality Prime N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Corecivic has higher revenue and earnings than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Corecivic and Ashford Hospitality Prime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corecivic 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ashford Hospitality Prime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corecivic currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.61%. Given Corecivic’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Corecivic is more favorable than Ashford Hospitality Prime.

Summary

Corecivic beats Ashford Hospitality Prime on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. We are a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the nation's largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. We also believe we are the largest private owner of real estate used by U.S. government agencies. The Company has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. Our employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.

Ashford Hospitality Prime Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Prime is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

